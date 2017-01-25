Commentary: What's a Couple Thousand ...

Commentary: What's a Couple Thousand Bills, Anyway?

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

Jan. 11 marked the beginning of the 2017 General Assembly 46-day "short" session. My colleagues and I have begun considering the more than 2,394 bills introduced to date, including 35 of mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min TEXAS PETE 1,485,086
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,991
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs Tue Vince Carter 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Tue mwoolard 33
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Jan 23 Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC