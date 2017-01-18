City of Norfolk to receive nearly $23 million from DoD for new Camp Allen Elementary School
The City of Norfolk will receive a $22,948,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to help fund the demolition of the old Camp Allen Elementary School construction of the new school in its place. Camp Allen Elementary School is located at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.
