City of Norfolk receives grant to improve waterfront properties
The City of Norfolk will receive up to $200,000 in grant funding to improve Harbor Park, Newton's Creek watershed and Fort Norfolk areas. Norfolk is the only city in Virginia to receive the grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
