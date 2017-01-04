City of Norfolk receives grant to imp...

City of Norfolk receives grant to improve waterfront properties

The City of Norfolk will receive up to $200,000 in grant funding to improve Harbor Park, Newton's Creek watershed and Fort Norfolk areas. Norfolk is the only city in Virginia to receive the grant.

