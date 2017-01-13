Chesapeake man sentenced to over four...

Chesapeake man sentenced to over four years for gun charge

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Court documents say Wyche was wanted for malicious wounding in connection to a double shooting on Greenleaf Street in Norfolk. Authorities found him at a motel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min obama muslim 1,479,035
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 3 hr asiegler 2,358
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Brian_G 62,879
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 13 hr Jade H 32
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mon marv 34
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Mon beanieman 7
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Sun WTF 114
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC