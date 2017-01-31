Asian cuisine restaurant coming to Norfolk's Waterside
Luk Fu, a restaurant serving Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Thai cuisine, plans to open at Norfolk's Waterside District in April 2017, according to the Waterside re-developer. Luk Fu currently operates in Maryland at Maryland Live! Casino and Waterside District will be its second location, according to a news release.
