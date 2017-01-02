ap_050701022639

ap_050701022639

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk reports the organizers are upset about the election of Donald Trump as president. They believe he's sexist and a threat to decades of progress in women's equality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Incognito4Ever 1,470,319
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... 4 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Too slow 62,646
News Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10) 17 hr not naive 12
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Sun Freeball McSatchel 36
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) Sun Austin McBride 25
News Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ... Dec 31 RushFan666 4
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC