All clear given after bomb threat called in to Norview Middle School
Authorities in Norfolk have investigated and cleared a bomb threat that was called into Norview Middle School on Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,470,546
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|VPM
|834
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|carmino seranni
|62,647
|Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi...
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|not naive
|12
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Freeball McSatchel
|36
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Austin McBride
|25
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC