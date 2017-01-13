A file photo of Maury High School in Norfolk taken on April 11, 2014.
Maury High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps will be attending the 58th Presidential Inaugural Concert on Thursday, Jan. 19. Maury's NJROTC is among the select few to be chosen to perform at the event, which takes place at about 12:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Inauguration organizers said in a letter to school officials that only about a dozen groups were invited to participate in the concert. "The cadets and their parents are absolutely thrilled about this lifetime opportunity," said Retired Commander R. F. Mobilia, Senior Naval Science Instructor.
