Welcome to the Fourth Turning: The dramatic 1997 doomsday prophesy that is coming true
Kalki, the final avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, in an illustration from the 1880 book The Ten Principal Avataras of the Hindus. The American Civil War battle between the Monitor and Merrimac ironclad warships, in 1862 at Hampton Roads, near Norfolk, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|MICHA
|1,469,323
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|62,634
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|9 hr
|RushFan666
|4
|15 year old looking for work
|Thu
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Thu
|pantylover2112
|34
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 29
|Shannan
|29
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|Dec 29
|Christina H
|24
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC