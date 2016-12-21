US will not have aircraft carrier in ...

US will not have aircraft carrier in Middle East, report says

16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The U.S. will reportedly face a carrier gap in the Middle East as President-elect Trump prepares to take office. The carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, which has been conducting operations against the Islamic State in the Middle East for the past seven months, is set to return to its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, according to a Navy statement.

