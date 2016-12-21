US will not have aircraft carrier in Middle East, report says
The U.S. will reportedly face a carrier gap in the Middle East as President-elect Trump prepares to take office. The carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, which has been conducting operations against the Islamic State in the Middle East for the past seven months, is set to return to its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Friday, according to a Navy statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,468,510
|15 year old looking for work
|13 hr
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|pantylover2112
|34
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|22 hr
|Shannan
|29
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|23 hr
|Christina H
|24
|the truth about the jews
|Wed
|Boss hog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC