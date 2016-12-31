Person hit by vehicle near Military Circle Mall in Norfolk
According to a tweet from Norfolk police, the accident happened in the 5800 block of Poplar Hall - near Military Circle Mall. #TrafficAlert Police on scene 5800 blk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,470,177
|Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|not naive
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Freeball McSatchel
|36
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Austin McBride
|25
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|Dec 31
|RushFan666
|4
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec 29
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC