Over 4k military men and women return to Hampton Roads on Christmas Eve
USS Wasp and USS San Antonio are returning to Naval Station Norfolk, and USS Whidbey Island is returning to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story. While deployed the WSP ARG/22 MEU team operated in Europe and the Middle East conducting maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts, and supporting Operation Odyssey Lightning in Sirte, Libya.
