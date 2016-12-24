Over 4,000 sailors, marines return home on Christmas Eve
Rainy and cold weather did not stop families from coming out to Naval Station Norfolk to welcome sailors and marines home serving aboard the USS Wasp. Many families were excited for the Christmas Eve return, and some sailors were meeting family members for the first time.
