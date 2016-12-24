Over 4,000 sailors, marines return ho...

Over 4,000 sailors, marines return home on Christmas Eve

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Rainy and cold weather did not stop families from coming out to Naval Station Norfolk to welcome sailors and marines home serving aboard the USS Wasp. Many families were excited for the Christmas Eve return, and some sailors were meeting family members for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Aquarius-wy 1,466,410
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 7 hr Sarahhall83 26
the truth about the jews 9 hr LEX LUTHER 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Observing DaLoser 7,984
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 22 hr LarryD 33
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 hr don t drink the k... 62,606
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) Dec 23 MALIBUMARK 95
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC