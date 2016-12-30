Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announces ...

Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announces retirement

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announced on Friday that he is retiring in 2017, after serving in the role for 23 years. As many will attest, serving for over 30+ years in law enforcement and corrections is an accomplishment in itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Obama Muslim 1,468,764
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 29 min Nurple8451 62,617
15 year old looking for work 20 hr Vernon Bloomfield 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 21 hr pantylover2112 34
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Thu Shannan 29
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) Thu Christina H 24
the truth about the jews Wed Boss hog 2
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC