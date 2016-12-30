Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announces retirement
Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announced on Friday that he is retiring in 2017, after serving in the role for 23 years. As many will attest, serving for over 30+ years in law enforcement and corrections is an accomplishment in itself.
