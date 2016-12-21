New stair lift gives Adelynn Smith 'complete independence in her own house'
Adelynn Smith, 8, uses her new electric chair lift to go up the stairs at her family's home in Spotsylvania County. Adelynn Smith, 8, uses her new electric chair lift to go up the stairs at her family's home in Spotsylvania County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|25 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,467,593
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|ffffffff
|62,607
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|7 hr
|Tasha
|27
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|110
|the truth about the jews
|21 hr
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Tue
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC