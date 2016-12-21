New stair lift gives Adelynn Smith 'c...

New stair lift gives Adelynn Smith 'complete independence in her own house'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Adelynn Smith, 8, uses her new electric chair lift to go up the stairs at her family's home in Spotsylvania County. Adelynn Smith, 8, uses her new electric chair lift to go up the stairs at her family's home in Spotsylvania County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 25 min Cheech the Conser... 1,467,593
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 26 min ffffffff 62,607
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 7 hr Tasha 27
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 14 hr TOXIC COPS 110
the truth about the jews 21 hr Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue ShrimpDog 833
All black run Democrat city is a ghetto Tue Ayers 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC