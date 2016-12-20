Massachusetts man reported missing in Norfolk

According to Norfolk Police, Broque Cockrum was last seen on December 13 around 6 p.m. when he went for a walk from his sister's home in the 8200 block of O'Connor Crescent. A flier posted online by Missing Pieces Network indicates that Cockrum was also seen leaving a woman's apartment in Grandy Village the morning of December 14 without his pants, phone or hat.

