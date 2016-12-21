Mark Warner Speaks Out on Possible Ru...

Mark Warner Speaks Out on Possible Russian Election Tampering

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner talks about his visions for the coming years during his visit to the Pilot's editorial office on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 in Norfolk, Va. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said Monday he's troubled that President-elect Donald Trump has been dismissive of warnings by the nation's intelligence agencies over Russian interference in the United States' presidential election.

