Maine artist says his painting of Navy hero is AWOL
Roger Williams of Lovell wants to know that happened to the painting he donated 25 years ago when a guided-missile destroyer bearing the Navy hero's name was commissioned. Williams tells WCSH-TV that he presented the painting to the captain at the ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1991.
