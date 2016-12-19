Local craft beer on the line in Popeye's Bahamas Bowl

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Debbie Stabenow made a friendly wager on the outcome of the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl between the Old Dominion University Monarchs and the Eastern Michigan University Eagles. Sen. Warner is wagering a case of beer from Norfolk-based brewery O'Connor against beer that Sen. Stabenow will provide from Ypsilanti's Arbor Brewing Company Microbrewery .

