First Warning Traffic - Monday Traffic Alerts and Bridge Openings
Lane closures and tunnel closures are suspended for the Christmas holiday beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Tuesday, Dec. 27 at noon. Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Tunnels Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|John Galt
|1,465,921
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Fresh4226
|62,587
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|Thu
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Dec 21
|NN kid
|2,355
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC