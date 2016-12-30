First Warning Traffic: Friday road closures and bridge openings
U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day . I-264 East: Double lane closure near Portsmouth Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5 from 9 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.
