Fearing Arrest At Home, Turkish Military Officers Seek Asylum In U.S.
People gather near a Turkish army tank in Istanbul on July 16, after a group within Turkey's military attempted a coup. Since then, more than 100,000 people been detained, fired or suspended from their jobs on suspicion of sympathizing with or aiding the coup attempt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|NOT AN IDIOT
|1,466,147
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|7,981
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,605
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|6 hr
|nn person
|1
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Fri
|MALIBUMARK
|95
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|Dec 22
|Marc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC