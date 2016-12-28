Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG to return December 30 after 7-month deployment

More than 6,000 Sailors from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will return to their homeports on December 30 after a seven-month deployment. Returning to Naval Station Norfolk are the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower , guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto , and guided-missile destroyers USS Mason and USS Nitze .

