Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG to return De...

Dwight D. Eisenhower CSG to return December 30 after 7-month deployment

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

More than 6,000 Sailors from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will return to their homeports on December 30 after a seven-month deployment. Returning to Naval Station Norfolk are the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower , guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto , and guided-missile destroyers USS Mason and USS Nitze .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Teaman 1,467,877
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) 23 min Christina H 24
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 1 hr Latarsha P 28
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Community Disorga... 62,614
the truth about the jews Wed Boss hog 2
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Tue ShrimpDog 833
All black run Democrat city is a ghetto Tue Ayers 1
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,448

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC