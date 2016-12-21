Chesapeake Sheriff named new interim superintendent of Hampton Roads Regional Jail
Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan will replace Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe as the interim superintendent at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail, officials announced Wednesday. Sheriff McCabe assumed the position on September 12 of this year.
