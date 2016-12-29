Chesapeake man arrested for string of 7-Eleven robberies in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach Police have arrested a 26-year-old Chesapeake man for the robbery of a 7-Eleven on December 26. The December 26 robbery took place at the 7-Eleven located at 4756 Baxter Road. Police say 26-year-old Deonte Alexander Watkins entered the store, implied he had a gun, and demanded money from the employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,468,298
|15 year old looking for work
|9 hr
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|10 hr
|pantylover2112
|34
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|18 hr
|Shannan
|29
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|19 hr
|Christina H
|24
|the truth about the jews
|Wed
|Boss hog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC