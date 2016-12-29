Chesapeake man arrested for string of...

Chesapeake man arrested for string of 7-Eleven robberies in Virginia Beach

19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Virginia Beach Police have arrested a 26-year-old Chesapeake man for the robbery of a 7-Eleven on December 26. The December 26 robbery took place at the 7-Eleven located at 4756 Baxter Road. Police say 26-year-old Deonte Alexander Watkins entered the store, implied he had a gun, and demanded money from the employee.

Norfolk, VA

