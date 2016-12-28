Burglars lure Norfolk homeowner away with tale of missing cat
A Norfolk woman says her purse was stolen out of her own home Monday night while she was in the backyard helping someone who claimed to have lost their kitten, WTKR reports. According to Norfolk Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Alder Street around 5:30 p.m. They say earlier in the evening, a young woman rang the doorbell claiming her daughter's kitten had climbed into the backyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|39 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,467,517
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|1 hr
|Tasha
|27
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|110
|the truth about the jews
|16 hr
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Tue
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC