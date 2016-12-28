Burglars lure Norfolk homeowner away with tale of missing cat

A Norfolk woman says her purse was stolen out of her own home Monday night while she was in the backyard helping someone who claimed to have lost their kitten, WTKR reports. According to Norfolk Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Alder Street around 5:30 p.m. They say earlier in the evening, a young woman rang the doorbell claiming her daughter's kitten had climbed into the backyard.

