Analysis finds low morale in Manteo police department
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports the analysis was done by retired police Chief Gregg Jarvies, who now works with a management consulting firm in Hillsborough. Jarvies' report says leadership is lacking within the department and that a "sense of malaise and frustration" is harming camaraderie.
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,911
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|2 Dog Night
|62,603
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|4 hr
|Ayers
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|Ayers
|2,356
|I voted for Donald J. Trump
|4 hr
|Ayers
|3
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Dec 23
|MALIBUMARK
|95
