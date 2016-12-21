Analysis finds low morale in Manteo p...

Analysis finds low morale in Manteo police department

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports the analysis was done by retired police Chief Gregg Jarvies, who now works with a management consulting firm in Hillsborough. Jarvies' report says leadership is lacking within the department and that a "sense of malaise and frustration" is harming camaraderie.

