Accidental electrical fire displaces family of 5
Brad Underwood is about to find out if his attacking style of offense works in the Big 12. The first-year coach at NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a two-story house fire in the 7000 block of Adele Drive early Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,466,410
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|7 hr
|Sarahhall83
|26
|the truth about the jews
|9 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|LarryD
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,606
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Dec 23
|MALIBUMARK
|95
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC