WestRock completes acquisitions
WestRock Co. , Norcross, Georgia, has announced it has acquired Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd. and certain operations of U.S. Corrugated Holdings Inc. Based in New York, MPS prints, manufactures and sells paperboard, paper and plastic packaging products in North America, Europe and Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|1 hr
|seti
|7
|General Yahanna
|1 hr
|cannerz
|2
|all women are bastards
|1 hr
|telling truth
|2
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|12 hr
|Morro
|27
|ups financial trouble
|13 hr
|Tolerman
|2
|Do you approve of Donna Pittman as Mayor? (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Clark
|297
|Donna On Stuart & Machine Shop (Oct '11)
|23 hr
|DAN
|29
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC