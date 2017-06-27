WestRock completes acquisitions

WestRock completes acquisitions

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Recycling Today

WestRock Co. , Norcross, Georgia, has announced it has acquired Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd. and certain operations of U.S. Corrugated Holdings Inc. Based in New York, MPS prints, manufactures and sells paperboard, paper and plastic packaging products in North America, Europe and Asia.

