Minor League Update: Games of June 13...

Minor League Update: Games of June 13 by Steve Givarz

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Baseball Prospectus

Collins has hit a roadblock in High-A as pitchers have been able to pitch him out, sometimes making his patience a detriment. He still has an of over .380, and is slugging over .440.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baseball Prospectus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Tango 20,932
Donna Supports Karen Handel 2 hr Dave 5
Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa... 2 hr Local 1
Mayor Donna Pittman is a Racist (Aug '12) 3 hr Richard 5
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 5 hr Hmmm 4
Mayor Pittman Can Not Read (Aug '12) 19 hr Jeff Mann 38
knocked up (May '15) 22 hr Randy 6
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC