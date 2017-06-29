Hotel Equities Names Jimmy Grover Regional Director of Operations
Hotel Equities has named Jimmy Grover as regional director of operations for the firm. Based here, Grover reports to Dominic Buompastore, VP of operations/full service & resorts.
