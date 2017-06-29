Hotel Equities Names Jimmy Grover Reg...

Hotel Equities Names Jimmy Grover Regional Director of Operations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Hotel Business

Hotel Equities has named Jimmy Grover as regional director of operations for the firm. Based here, Grover reports to Dominic Buompastore, VP of operations/full service & resorts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit... 4 hr Ntoeben 3
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) 6 hr Janee 438
The Oasis Lawsuit (Jun '13) 11 hr Sara 22
ups financial trouble 17 hr Doravillian 9
Donna On Stuart & Machine Shop (Oct '11) 21 hr Clark 33
Malcolm Cunningham: Dishonest automotive dealer... Wed dont buy 7
Norcross Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 14
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC