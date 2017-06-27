Heavy rain, more flooding possible We...

Heavy rain, more flooding possible Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WSB-TV

We'll have an updated hour-by-hour forecast showing the timeline of the rain on Channel 2 Action News at Noon A Flash Flood Watch has been extended through the evening where areas could see a half inch of rain to up to two inches of rain. "There will be areas of 1-2" of rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Oasis Lawsuit (Jun '13) 1 hr Charles 21
ups financial trouble 5 hr Doravillian 9
Donna On Stuart & Machine Shop (Oct '11) 9 hr Clark 33
Malcolm Cunningham: Dishonest automotive dealer... Wed dont buy 7
Mayor Pittman Can Not Read (Aug '12) Wed who cares 58
Local Politics Do you approve of Donna Pittman as Mayor? (Oct '11) Wed Doravillian 299
News Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08) Tue Morro 27
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC