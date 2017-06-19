Georgia's Fetal Pain Law Must be Enfo...

Georgia's Fetal Pain Law Must be Enforced

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: Genevieve Wilson, Georgia Right to Life , 770-339-6880 NORCROSS, Ga., June 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Georgia Right to Life today called on state officials to strictly enforce a fetal pain law that bans abortions after 20 weeks of gestation. The demand came following Monday's ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court that dismissed a challenge to the ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv... 17 min RustyS 10
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... 1 hr Red Crosse 1
Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ... 4 hr Observant 6
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 7 hr yup 92
Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ... 8 hr Prince Velveeta 6
3907 Red Oak Drive $OLD 9 hr Markie 7
Norcross Music Emporium (Oct '12) May '17 Musikologist 14
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gwinnett County was issued at June 20 at 8:28PM EDT

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC