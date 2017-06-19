Deutz service center in St. Louis to ...

Deutz service center in St. Louis to host open house

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Recycling Today

Norcross, Georgia-based Deutz has announced its service center in the St. Louis metropolitan area will host an open house June 23. The open house, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature a barbecue lunch, outdoor games, prizes and giveaways for those in attendance. "We're really excited to host this open house," says Ben Sanders, branch manager, Deutz service center, St. Louis.

