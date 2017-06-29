Cops: Teens raped Georgia woman as son watched
Nineteen-year-old Josue Ramirez Aguilar, of Doraville, Georgia and 17-year-old Francisco Palencia, of Norcross, Georgia, were arrested this month for the attack that allegedly happened on May 12, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, told the newspaper that the pair had broken into the victim's apartment and attacked her when she got home from work with her two sons in tow, at 3 a.m. local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Dr Majoch?
|43 min
|UJL
|2
|Breaking News
|2 hr
|Republican
|1
|US Government 101
|2 hr
|Republican
|2
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|5 hr
|Jack
|4
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|15 hr
|Janee
|438
|The Oasis Lawsuit (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|Sara
|22
|ups financial trouble
|Thu
|Doravillian
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC