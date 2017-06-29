Cops: Teens raped Georgia woman as so...

Cops: Teens raped Georgia woman as son watched

Nineteen-year-old Josue Ramirez Aguilar, of Doraville, Georgia and 17-year-old Francisco Palencia, of Norcross, Georgia, were arrested this month for the attack that allegedly happened on May 12, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, told the newspaper that the pair had broken into the victim's apartment and attacked her when she got home from work with her two sons in tow, at 3 a.m. local time.

