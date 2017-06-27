Columbus native tests theatrical production in Macon before bringing it home
The fictitious tale of moonshiners, gamblers and womanizers in a 1930s Columbus neighborhood will come to life Saturday at the Douglass Theatre in Macon, Ga. The book was written by Mari K. Bell, a Columbus native, who grew up at the church hearing humorous neighborhood stories told by older relatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ups financial trouble
|6 hr
|ThomasA is uber gay
|5
|Malcolm Cunningham: Dishonest automotive dealer...
|7 hr
|dont buy
|7
|Donna On Stuart & Machine Shop (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|yeahrights
|31
|Mayor Pittman Can Not Read (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|who cares
|58
|Do you approve of Donna Pittman as Mayor? (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|Doravillian
|299
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|21 hr
|Morro
|27
|Norcross Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC