Hunter Closes on Sale of Homewood Suites Atlanta
Hunter Hotel Advisors has represented a global private equity firm in the sale of the Homewood Suites Atlanta Peachtree Corners Norcross, GA. A locally based hotel operator purchased the upscale extended-stay property to add to their portfolio of branded hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna's State of the City Speech
|1 hr
|Pam
|55
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|WoW
|111
|Spanking it with Gojo
|12 hr
|Savoy Nyck
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|14 hr
|Tolerman
|103
|Do you approve of Donna Pittman as Mayor? (Oct '11)
|15 hr
|Fred
|284
|Doraville Mayor delivers a message of progress ...
|18 hr
|tee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC