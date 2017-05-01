Hunter Closes on Sale of Homewood Sui...

Hunter Closes on Sale of Homewood Suites Atlanta

Hunter Hotel Advisors has represented a global private equity firm in the sale of the Homewood Suites Atlanta Peachtree Corners Norcross, GA. A locally based hotel operator purchased the upscale extended-stay property to add to their portfolio of branded hotels.

