Court Interpreters' Lobby Day

Thursday May 25 Read more: Communications Workers of America

With assistance from CWA, interpreters Ismail Charania of Norcross, Ga., and Clariselle Ocasio of Connecticut, , visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advocate for better working conditions for all immigration court interpreters. The government is currently providing interpretation services through a low-road contractor, SOS International .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Communications Workers of America.

