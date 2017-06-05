Court Interpreters' Lobby Day
With assistance from CWA, interpreters Ismail Charania of Norcross, Ga., and Clariselle Ocasio of Connecticut, , visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advocate for better working conditions for all immigration court interpreters. The government is currently providing interpretation services through a low-road contractor, SOS International .
