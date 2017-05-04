Comverge, With Offices In Denver, Acq...

Comverge, With Offices In Denver, Acquired For $100M

Comverge , a developer of demand-response technology for the utility industry which has a software development office in downtown Denver, has been acquired for $100M, by smart utility meter maker Itron . Itron said it would pay $100M in cash to Peak Holding Corp. , the owner of Comverge, in the deal.

