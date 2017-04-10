Will road collapse prompt GDOT officials to rethink storage areas?
CBS46 has learned that people are not just questioning the actions of the three people charged in connection to starting the fire under I-85 that led to a partial road collapse, they're also questioning the security of GDOT storage sites. Atlanta resident Aileen Loli says the state of Georgia needs to consider changing some of its storage policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|52 min
|Bart Simpson
|2
|More character images emerge for Assembly Yards
|1 hr
|tee
|6
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|2 hr
|Waikiki murders
|7
|Don't Fly United
|2 hr
|Waikiki murders
|9
|Donna, Needing to take a conference call in the... (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Paying Attention
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC