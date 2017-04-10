Will road collapse prompt GDOT offici...

Will road collapse prompt GDOT officials to rethink storage areas?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

CBS46 has learned that people are not just questioning the actions of the three people charged in connection to starting the fire under I-85 that led to a partial road collapse, they're also questioning the security of GDOT storage sites. Atlanta resident Aileen Loli says the state of Georgia needs to consider changing some of its storage policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 52 min Bart Simpson 2
More character images emerge for Assembly Yards 1 hr tee 6
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 2 hr Waikiki murders 7
Don't Fly United 2 hr Waikiki murders 9
Donna, Needing to take a conference call in the... (Aug '11) 2 hr Paying Attention 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
News At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ... 14 hr ThomasA 2
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC