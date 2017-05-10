UNG forum addresses immigration issues
What should immigrants do if ICE agents come knocking at the door or if they are pulled over by law enforcement? Those questions and many more were addressed Wednesday night during a community forum on immigration presented by the Latino Student Association at the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus. "You're not obligated to open the door," said Brenda Lopez in response to the knock on the door by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
