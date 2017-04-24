Trial Dates Not Set For Father And So...

Trial Dates Not Set For Father And Son In Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The wheels of justice in Gwinnett County, Georgia, are turning slowly in the cases of Larry Edward Thomas and son Jesse Cole Thomas. The father and son from Mosheim face serious criminal charges in the Atlanta-area county after a car crash last year during a police pursuit that killed a retired couple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norcross Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 16 min The Vaginator 14
Donna's State of the City Speech 1 hr Jimmy 17
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 1 hr ossoff can fukoff 47
Doraville Secret Weapon 1 hr Jae 2
Riverdale scandal 2 hr Thomas 6
Sleeping Naked (Apr '16) 2 hr Farrell Landon 24
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 7 hr ThomasA 63
See all Norcross Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norcross Forum Now

Norcross Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norcross Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norcross, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC