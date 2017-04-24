TMS Global Aims to Increase Diversity...

TMS Global Aims to Increase Diversity in the World Missions Workforce

New African-American advisory board welcomed as a key step in missions group's major push to more fully reflect God's church and kingdom Contact: Ty Mays , 770-256-8710 NORCROSS, Ga., April 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Non-white churches and workers have long been underrepresented in mainline denominations in missions, but one agency is doing all that it can to help change that. TMS Global is undertaking a major drive to diversify in its work around the world, to more fully reflect the rich breadth of God's church and kingdom.

