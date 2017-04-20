Stolen car found with switched plate

Police found and recovered a stolen car from Gwinnett County March 24 after the driver was pulled over for driving erratically. Police were patrolling on Haynes Bridge Road after 1 a.m., when an officer saw a gray Lexus swerving between lanes.

