"Thai Tempting Tastes" 1. "Pad Thai" Flat rice noodles stir fried w/seasoned seitan, mung bean sprouts, & scallions in a tasty tamarind sauce, simmered w/tempting Thai spices & garnished with crushed peanuts 2. "Thai Green Curry One Pot Wonder" A healthy medley of rice, quinoa, oats, green peas and potatoes cooked in a fragrant green curry sauce & simmered in rich coconut milk After the class you get to sample the dishes! Bring a Friend and Get a Discount Vegan Cooking Class details: Date: Sat May 13th 2017 Time: 3-5 pm Place: Loving Hut restaurant - 6385 Spalding Drive, Suite E, Norcross GA 30092 Cost: $12 Remember: YOU MUST REGISTER FOR THESE CLASSES BY GOING TO http://soul2souleducare.org/s-vegan_cooking_classes.html Gibbs Gardens Arts on the Great Lawn--45 + select artists and artisans will offer their work for purchase during this two-day arts festival.

