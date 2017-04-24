Latino students host immigration forum at UNG
Latino Student Association members at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus are hoping the forums on immigration they are organizing Wednesday will address fears, concerns and myths prevalent in the community. Natalie Morales Villa, a junior majoring in political science and sociology at UNG, said the current political climate over immigration gave rise to the idea of holding such a discussion.
