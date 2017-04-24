Hi-Tech wins fees in patent case, expands distribution
Controversial sports nutrition brand Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals continues to make news with the announcement of a victory against a prolific patent enforcement entity and expansion of its distribution footprint. This week the Norcross, GA company announced it had won a judgement that could allow it to recover attorneys fee totaling almost $1 million in a patent infringement suit brought by Thermolife International.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.
Add your comments below
Norcross Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|27 min
|Larry the cable man
|2,032
|BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr...
|1 hr
|Keepin It Real
|1
|City Code Enforcement
|2 hr
|Janet
|10
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|4 hr
|Sandra
|155
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|16 hr
|The Vaginator
|14
|Donna's State of the City Speech
|18 hr
|Jimmy
|17
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|18 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|47
Find what you want!
Search Norcross Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC