Gwinnett fire crews respond to lightning fires as storms roll through area

Gwinnett fire officials were kept busy this morning as the first wave of storms rolled through much of the metro Atlanta area. Three lightning strikes were already reported as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, two of which resulted in house fires.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Gwinnett County was issued at April 05 at 9:38AM EDT

