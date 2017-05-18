2nd Waffle House co-founder dies weeks after partner's death

In this file photo taken July 26, 2005, Waffle House founders Joe Rogers Sr., left, and Thomas Francis Forkner Sr. pose in front of a Waffle House restaurant after eating lunch at the establishment in Norcross, Ga. Forkner, who jumped from real estate to the restaurant business when he co-founded Waffle House in the 1950s, has died weeks after the death of his business partner who helped him create the famous Southern diner chain.

