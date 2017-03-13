Witnesses say children to blame for apartment complex fire
Witnesses say two juvenile children are to blame for a fire that caused extensive damage to a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Saturday. The fire started around 11:30 a.m. at the KRC Reserve Apartments on the 4200 block of Hunters Club Lane in Norcross.
